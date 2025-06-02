Chelsea Tennis Fourth at D3 State Finals

Team Photo Courtesy of Chelsea Tennis

The Chelsea girls’ tennis team came home with another strong finish at the D3 state finals this weekend with a fourth-place finish for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea finished with 17 points, just ahead of East Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids Christian in the fifth spot with Detroit Country Day clipping Cranbrook Kingswood 34-32 for the state title.

Sage Gabriel-Menegay and Brooklyn Angel were state runner-up at four-doubles to lead the Bulldogs. They won their first three matches before falling in the state finals to the top seed from Country Day.

Lucy and Brenna Taylor reached the two-double semifinals before falling to the eventual state champions from Cranbrook.

Josie Jackson and Haley Hopkins also reached the semifinals in one-doubles before bowing out to the eventual champions from Cranbrook.

Ellie Kuck and Amelia Baker went 1-1 at three-doubles.

One the singles side, Samantha Bieber went 2-1 at one-singles, while Libby Timberlake went 1-1 at three-singles, and Nora Gabarkiewicz went 1-1 at four-singles. Seffi Berg dropped her first match at two-singles.

“It was a good day for Chelsea Tennis,” Coach Rahn Rosentreter said. “This years seniors will end their careers with second, eighth, third, and fourth place finishes at the state finals. It says a lot about their commitment and competitiveness.”