August 24, 2025

Chelsea Tennis Off to Fast Start in 2025

Mike Williamson

ChelseaSports

The Chelsea boys’ tennis team got off to a quick start to the 2025 season with six wins in seven matches this week.

The Bulldogs opened the week by sweeping Milan 8-0.

Chelsea did not lose a single game in singles play with Logan Fansler, Stephen McCulloch, Dawson Holm, and Gavin Heinze all picking up 6-0, 6-0 wins.

The match of the day came at three doubles with the team of Bradley Dunn and Iasaac Snyder picking up a three set win 6-3, 2-6, 6-0.

Jordan Rudolph and Luca Giardello won 6-0, 6-1 at one-doubles, Jack Jordan and Rowan French 6-2, 7-5 at two-doubles, and Joseph Broduer/Sebastian Valdina 6-1, 6-2 at four-doubles.

Chelsea swept a home quad Thursday by beating Brighton 5-3, Mason 7-1, and Fowlerville 8-0.

Rudolph and Giardello rallied for an amazing 2-6, 6-2, 10-7 three set win at one-doubles and Broduer/Valdina pulled out a 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 tiebreaking win at four-doubles in what turned out to be the difference in the match against Brighton.

Also picking up wins were Dunn and Snyder at three doubles, Fansler at one-singles, and Heinze at four-singles.

Fansler, Holm and Heinze all picked up dominating singles wins against Mason, with Rudolph/Giardello, Jordan/French, Dunn/Snyder, and Broduer/Valdina all being victorious at doubles.

Against Fowlerville, the singles player of Fansler, McCulloch, Holm, and Heinze lost a total of just four games in their wins.

Rudolph/Giardello, Jordan/French, Dunn/Snyder, and Broduer/Valdina all cruised to wins against the Gladiators.

Chelsea hosted a home quad Saturday and went 2-0-1 on the day.

The Bulldogs defeated Gull Lake 6-2, swept Parma Western 8-0, and played to a 4-4 draw with Haslett. Heinze went 3-0 on the day at four singles, while the doubles teams of Rudolph/Giardello and Broduer/Valdina each went undefeated in three matches.

Dunn and Snyder went 2-1 at three-doubles, while Fansler, McCulloch, and Holm each went 2-1 in their singles matches. Rowan French and Asher Lantis picked up one win at two-doubles for the Bulldogs.

Photos by Mike Williamson

Bulldogs, Chelsea Athletics, Chelsea tennis

