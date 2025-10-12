October 12, 2025

Chelsea Tennis Runs Away with D3 Regional Title

Mike Williamson

ChelseaSports

Photo provided by Chelsea tennis

The Chelsea boys’ tennis team claimed another D3 regional title in Mason Monday.

The title qualifies the Bulldogs for the D3 state finals in Midland October 24-25 and is the 13th state year that Chelsea has advanced to the state meet.

Chelsea finished with 27 points in the D3 regional, beating out DeWitt and Haslett with 20 points each.

The Bulldogs reached the finals in seven of eight flights with Chelsea coming away with four regional champions.

Chelsea dominated the doubles with three champions and one runner-up.

Jordan Rudolph and Luca Giardello claimed the one-doubles title, Isaac Snyder and Bradley Dunn won at three-doubles, and Joseph Broduer and Sebastian Valdina were the four-doubles champions.

Jack Jordan and Rowan French finished second at two-doubles.

Gavin Heinze won the four-singles regional title for Chelsea, while Logan Fansler (1) and Stephen Mccullough was second at two-singles.

Bulldogs, Chelsea Athletics, Chelsea tennis

