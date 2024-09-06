Chelsea Tennis Splits with Haslett 

The Chelsea boys’ tennis team used a pair of big third set tiebreaking wins to earn a 4-4 tie with Haslett Wednesday.

Bradley Dunn pulled out a 6-3, 3-6, 10-8 win at four singles to help the Bulldogs, while the two-doubles team of Tristan Fern and took a 6-0, 2-6, 11-9 tiebreaking win to give Chelsea the tie.

Luke Mourad and Zak Sing won 6-4, 6-2 at one singles and Jack Jordan/Isaac Snyder won 6-1, 6-1 at four doubles.

Rowan French and Joseph Broduer dropped a tough 6-3 7-5 decision at three doubles.

Photos by Dawn McCann