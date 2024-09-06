September 06, 2024 Donate
Log in

Chelsea Sports, Sports

Chelsea Tennis Splits with Haslett 

Submit An Event

Advertisements

Chelsea Tennis Splits with Haslett 

by

The Chelsea boys’ tennis team used a pair of big third set tiebreaking wins to earn a 4-4 tie with Haslett Wednesday. 

Bradley Dunn pulled out a 6-3, 3-6, 10-8 win at four singles to help the Bulldogs, while the two-doubles team of Tristan Fern and took a 6-0, 2-6, 11-9 tiebreaking win to give Chelsea the tie. 

Luke Mourad and Zak Sing won 6-4, 6-2 at one singles and Jack Jordan/Isaac Snyder won 6-1, 6-1 at four doubles.  

Rowan French and Joseph Broduer dropped a tough 6-3 7-5 decision at three doubles. 

Photos by Dawn McCann

Advertisements

About Us

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130

+1 (734) 268-6269

Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media