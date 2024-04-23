SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Chelsea tennis player in blue returns a shot

Chelsea Tennis Sweeps Another Home Quad

by Mike Williamson
by Mike Williamson
Cover- STN File Photo

The Chelsea girls’ tennis team picked up sweep of another home quad Saturday by beating out Williamston, Parma Western, and Grosse Ile.

The Bulldogs finished with 22 points to easily outdistance Western with 12 points.

Going 3-0 on the day for the Bulldogs were Anne-Marie Begola at one singles, Samantha Bieber at two singles, Ellie Kuck at three singles, and Cyprus Gabriel-Menegay at four singles.

Meghan Bareis and Hayley Hopkins went 3-0 at one doubles and Sage Gabriel-Menegay/Brooklyn Angel at four doubles.

Lucy and Brenna Taylor went 2-1 at two doubles and Amelia Baker/ Nora Garbarkiewicz 2-1 at three doubles. Both losses went to deciding three set tiebreakers.

Chelsea fell to defending D4 state champion Ann Arbor Greenhills 7-1.

The Bulldogs lone win came at one doubles where Bareis and Hopkins teamed for a three set tiebreaker win of 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

The modified team defeated Riverview 6-2 Monday.

Garbarkiewicz, Seffi Berg, Baker, and Neve Rodriguez picked up wins at single, while Natalie Boos and Megan Brown won at one doubles and Isabella Moser and Leah Helquist won at three doubles.

Been covering high school sports for local teams since 1999.

