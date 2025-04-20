Chelsea Tennis Takes Two of Three

The Chelsea girls’ tennis team continued its early season roll by taking two of three matches last week.

The Bulldogs opened the week by sweeping Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 8-0.

Singles wins went to Samantha Bieber, Nora Garbarkiewicz, Libby Timberlake, and Seffi Berg, while doubles winners were Josie Jackson/Haley Hopkins, Lucy Taylor/Brenna Taylor, Sage Gabriel-Menegay/Brooklyn Angel, and Neve Rodriguez/Amelia Baker.

Chelsea then took down Dexter 7-1.

Timberlake rallied to take a three-set tiebreaker at three-singles 4-6, 6-1, 10-4 to lead the Bulldogs. Bieber and Isabella Moser also picked up singles wins.

The Bulldogs dominated in doubles with Jackson/Hopkins, Taylor/Taylor, Ellie Kuck/Baker, and Gabriel-Menegay/Angel picking up wins.

Chelsea ran into a buzzsaw Thursday when the defending state champions Ann Arbor Greenhills blanked the Bulldogs 8-0.

Jackson and Hopkins had the match of the day with a hard-fought three set loss 4-6, 6-4, 9-11.