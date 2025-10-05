October 05, 2025

Chelsea Tennis Wins Honor and Glory Invite

Mike Williamson

ChelseaSports

With regionals just around the corner, the Chelsea tennis team prepped for the state meet by winning the Honor and Glory tournament in Trenton Saturday.

The Bulldogs dominated at singles with Chelsea winning all four flights.

Logan Fansler, Stephen McCulloch, Dawson Holm, and Gavin Heinze each went 3-0 in their respective flights. 

Jordan Rudolph and Luca Giardello went 3-0 at one-doubles, while Jack Jordan and Rowan French went 2-1 at two doubles.

Bradley Dunn and Isaac Snyder went 3-0 at three-doubles, while Joseph Broduer and Sebastian Valdina went 3-0 at four-doubles.

