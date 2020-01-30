Advertisement





| 1 min read | by Sean Dalton, sdalton@thesuntimesnews.com |

Those living outside of Chelsea who are hoping for more available slots in the Chelsea School District’s limited School of Choice open enrollment will have to settle for 25 spots again for the 2020-21 school year.

The CSD Board of Education heard a report from Superintendent Julie Helber on the matter this week, as the district needs to prepare for the open enrollment period during the 2020 calendar year.

Last year the enrollment period was April 29 to June 13, during which an application for School of Choice enrollment in Chelsea schools needed to be received for entry in a lottery to determine which students would be allowed in.

Advertisement

Chelsea schools passed a policy ratifying and governing its School of Choice program for the 2017-18 school year, during which only eight students enrolled due to the timing of the district’s School of Choice roll out during the fall.

The following year the program maxed out at enough applications to determine 25 enrolled students in the program for the current 2019-2020 school year, according to Helber.

The district admits a minimum of one student per grade level from Young 5’s up to 12th grade. Comments made by Helber indicated that the district would continue to “prioritize” younger students in seeking out-of-district students.

“The younger we get them in the longer (we) have them so financially it makes more sense and we educate them right from the early start of their career, so they really are Chelsea students,” Helber said.

Her staff has monitored student population levels at the various Chelsea schools buildings and determined that there is still room for student growth as the community waits for several area housing developments to be completed, which will, at a later date lead to an influx of new students.

“We are not seeing an influx from residential development yet,” Helber said. “I do certainly feel like it could be coming at some point in time.”

She added that district administration takes seriously the enrollment of any student in Chelsea schools, as “once they come in they are our student forever more.”

Helber recommended to the board that School of Choice continue as it’s been implemented the previous two years.

When asked by a board member about broader enrollment figures, Helber said that the district is down 10 students this year without taking the 25 School of Choice students and 23 foreign exchange students into account.