Chelsea Track and Field Sweeps Adrian

The Chelsea track and field teams came away with big wins Monday night and will head into Thursday’s SEC White finals in Jackson on top of the conference standings.

The boys took down Adrian 84-53 in a showdown between two undefeated teams and the girls knocked off Adrian 93-43 to move two points ahead of Pinckney in the conference standings.

Gibby Ichesco and AJ Smith took the top two spots in the 100 and 200 for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea swept the 3200 with Leo Alafita, Sam Clifton, and Wyeth Angus taking the top three spots. Second-place finishes went to Brant Maley in the 400, Beckett Boos in the 800, and Henry Fredenberg in the 1600.

Ichesco and Smith teamed with Ethan Collins and Drew Weinberg to win the 4×100, while Max Collins, Luke Cavanaugh, Ethan Collins, and Kai Ziolkowski won the 4×200.

Indiana Hurst, Chase Maihofer, and Cory Underwood took the top three spot in the shot put, while Carl Owen Peterson, Maihofer, and Nathan Paur finished top three in the discus, and Eli Bennet, Chala Campbell, and Joshua Doyle were top three in the pole vault.

For the girls, Teagan Hill and Melina King finished one-two in the 100 and Addie Howard won the 200 and 400. Natalia DeMea won the 3200, while India Barney won the 100 and 300 hurdles, and Cailyn Jbara was second in the 100 hurdles.

Chelsea won three of four relays, with Ella Gietzen, Aleeah Wells, King, and Hill winning the 4×100, King, Wells, Howard, and Hill the 4×200, and DeMea, Jikke Kerstens, Slater Boos, and Ceci Bayer the 4×800.

Anna Brant and Claire Ashe took the top two spots in the throws with Brant winning the shot put and second in the discus, and Ashe winning the discus and finishing second in the shot put.

Kennedy Anderson and Karlie VanRemortel were one-two in the high jump, while VanRemortel and Lissa Kruger took the top two places in the pole vault, and Barney and Alyssa Dunham earned the top two spots in the long jump.