Chelsea Track and Field Teams Sweep Chelsea Relays

The Chelsea track and field teams both had big weeks with the Bulldogs sweeping a home SEC White meet with Pinckney and both teams winning the Chelsea Relays Thursday.

The boys finished with 91 points, beating out East Lansing with 84 and South Lyon 82.

Chelsea finished with five first-place finishes.

The shot put team of Indy Hurst, Chase Maihofer, and Carl Owen Peterson took the top spot with a combined total of 120’4.

Elijah Bennett, Josh Doyle, and Chala Campbell teamed to win the pole vault, while Henry Fredenberg, Leo Alafita, Sam Clifton, and Brant Maley teamed to win the 4×3200.

Fredenberg, Mason Maley, Miles Dell, and Wyeth Angus won the DMR, while Gibby Ichesco, Ethan Collins, AJ Smith, and Drew Weinberg won the 4×100.

Maihofer, Owen Peterson, and Vinny Guthrie were second in the discus, Bryce Woody, Calen Cigan, Zane Russell, and Cyrus Sparks-Jackson were second in the shuttle hurdle, and Russell, Luke Cavanaugh, Eric Cameron, and Beckett Boos second in the Kruse relay.

“We ran really well this week, and we hope to build on this as we move forward through a really competitive portion of our season,” Coach David Slusser said.

The girls dominated their invite with 127 points to easily outdistance second-place East Lansing with 77.

Chelsea came away with 11 first-place finishes on the day as the ran away with the win.

Cailyn Jbara, Gabrielle Crose-Slater, Caitlyn Ash, and India Barney teamed to win the shuttle hurdles, while Melina King, Alleah Wells, Addie Howard, and Teagan Hill won the 4×200 with a time that is currently sixth best in the state.

Natalia DeMea, Jikke Kerstens, Sofia DeMea, and Ceci Bayer won the 4×800 relay, while Barney, Howard, Bayer, and Ash won the Kruze relay.

S. DeMea, Eve Wagner, Kerstens, and N DeMea came home first in the DMR, while Barney, Wells, Hill, and King won the 4×100.

Anna Brant, Claire Ashe, and Melina King teamed to win the shot put, Kennedy Anderson, Grace Anderson, and Karlie VanRemortal the high jump, and VanRemortel, Lissa Krueger, and Tessa Smith the pole vault.

The teams swept Pinckney Tuesday with the boys winning 84-53 and the girls 79-58.

The boys dominated the sprints with Ichesco, Smith, and Weinberg taking the top three spots in the 100 and Smith, Weinberg, and Samuel Forehand winning the 200.

Kai Ziolkowski was first I the 400 and Boos first in the 800.

Ichesco, Collins, Smith, and Weinberg won the 4×100, while Ichesco, Collins, Ziolkowski, and Barnes-Gnass won the 4×200.

Boos, Angus, Fredenberg, and Dell teamed to win the 4×800 and Hurst won the shot put.

Forehand took the top spot in the high jump, Doyle first in the pole vault, and Ichesco first in the long jump.

The girls saw Addie Howard with the 400 and Ceci Bayer take the top spot in the 800.

India Barney and Cailyn Jbara claimed the top two spots in the 100 and 300 hurdles, while Barney, Alleah Wells, Melina King, and Teagan Hill won the 4×100.

Howard, Brinna Wenzel, Jikke Kerstens, and Bayer teamed for a 4×400 win, while Kerstens, Bayer, Slater Boos, and Natalia DeMea won the 4×800.

Anna Brant and Claire Ashe claimed the top two spots in the shot put and discus for the Bulldogs.

Photos by Dawn McCann