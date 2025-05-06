Chelsea Track and Field Teams Win Corunna Invite

Photo provided by Chelsea Track and Field

The Chelsea track and field team both came home with hardware Friday night when the boys’ and girls’ team both won the Corunna Invitational Large School Divisions.

The Corunna Invite was a true team invitational with every participant earning points for the team.

The girls’ not only won the large school division, but they finished first overall with 1101.5 points, clipping Mason by two points with 1099.5.

The boys finished with 1014 points to win the large school title and finished third overall.

Natalia DeMea won the 1600 and 3200 races for the girls, while Addie Howard won the 400.

India Barney, Aleeah Wells, Melina King, and Teagan Hill won the 4×100 relay, while King, Wells, and Hill teamed with Howard to win the 4×200.

DeMea, Jikke Kerstens, Sofia DeMea, and Ceci Bayer won the 4×800, while the 4×400 relay team of Howard, Kerstens, Brinna Wenzel, and Caitlyn Ash was second.

Anna Brant was second in the shot put, Karlie VanRemortel second in the pole vault, and Hill second in the 100.

The boys were led by the 4×800 relay team of Wyeth Angus, Miles Dell, Eric Cameron, and Beckett Boos that finished first.

Gibby Ichesco, Ethan Collins, AJ Smith, and Drew Weinberg were second in the 4×100 and Mason Maley second in the jv 800 meters.

Both squads remained in first place in the SEC White with tri-meet sweeps Tuesday.

The girls defeated Tecumseh 96-40 and Jackson 112-18, while the boys beat Tecumseh 86-50 and Jackson 77-59.

Hill won the 100, King the 200, and Howard the 400 in the sprints for the Bulldogs.

Bayer won the 800 and 1600, while DeMea won the 3200.

Barney was victorious in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

King, Wells, Howard, and Hill won the 4×200, Howard, Kerstens, Wenzel, and Bayer the 4×400, and Kerstens, S. DeMea, Slater Boos, and N. DeMea won the 4×800.

Brant and Claire Ashe finished one-two in the shot put and discus, while Kennedy Anderson won the high jump, and VanRemortel the pole vault.

The boys swept the distance events with Beckett Boos winning the 800, Angus the 1600, and Henry Fredenberg the 3200.

Smith, Brant Maley, Kai Ziolkowski, and Boos won the 4×400, while Angus, Dell, Cameron, and Boos won the 4×800, and Eli Bennett the pole vault.