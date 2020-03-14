Advertisement





| 30 sec read | from Rev. Joy Barrett |

Thursday, March 12, Chelsea First UMC decided to not hold “in-person” worship services March 15 and 22. We will be using Facebook Live to make worship available in an alternate way.

I am grateful that we will continue to provide meeting space for several AA groups in our community, and have been able to accommodate additional groups that have had to find alternate meeting locations as a result of our current circumstances.

Obviously the picture changes quickly and constantly with coronavirus and COVID-19. We are committed to doing our part to stem the spread of the virus and resulting illness, while finding ways to reach out to people, extending care and support to all.

Our local church leaders are paying careful attention to the counsel and recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control, our county, state and federal government, health professionals and public safety officials, and our denominational leaders.