Advertisement





After winning two of three matches this week, the Chelsea varsity boys’ bowling team clinched the SEC White title.

The Bulldogs defeated Tecumseh 16-14 and Adrian 28.5-1.5, but fell to Jackson to improve to 12-2 on the season.

Tyler Bowman led the Bulldogs against Tecumseh with games of 244 and 194, while Luis Carvallo shot 219-215.

John Davis shot 226-193, Jaylen Watson 204-168, Tim McGarry 183 and Hunter Allen 160.

Advertisement

Against Adrian Allen rolled games of 237-221 to lead Chelsea.

Davis shot 201-180, Bowman 204, McGarry 196, Watson 175, Nicholas Eicher 168, and Carvallo 162.

Bowman rolled games of 244-203 to lead the team against Jackson. McGarry shot 223-184, Watson 196-179, Carvallo 186, Allen 177, and Lucas Hopkins 171.

The Chelsea varsity boys’ bowling team clinched the SEC White title this week. Members of the team include Tyler Bowman, Hunter Allen, Jaylen Watson, Tim McGarry, Nick Eicher, Luis Carvallo, John Davis and coaches Ed Greenleaf and Steve Gotha. Photo provided by Cecilia Fernandez



The varsity girls dropped all three matches this week. They fell to Jackson 21-9, Tecumseh 30-0, and Adrian 22-8.

Rebecca Wurster led the team with games of 156 and 98 against Jackson.

Emily Kovearch rolled 112-101, Emma Claus 131-107, Gabby Bowles 106-103, and Lily Claus 92-90.

Against Tecumseh Wurster led the way with 145-114, followed by Bowles with 120-106. Emma Claus shot 103-88 and Emily Kovearch 88-77.

Wurster rolled games of 125-105 to lead against Adrian, while Bowles shot 109-101. Kovearch shot 133-93 and Emma Claus 113-101.

The JV boys won two of three matches beating Jackson and Adrian, but falling to Tecumseh.

Bode Carpenter fired games of 184- 139 to lead against Jackson. Eicher shot 159-157, Colin Hay 160-146, Dylan Payeur 135, Alex Handloser 115, and Ben Schwarz 172-114.

Tecumseh saw Logan Clark roll 187-156 to lead the way. Hopkins shots 208, Anson Eberle 199, Nick Detterman 169, Colin Ledbetter 191, Handloser 131, Hay 171, Jordan Jedele 133, and Jacob Nelson 76.

Hopkins led against Adrian with a 200, followed by Clark with 179. Jedele shot 164, Ledbetter 162, Kyle Otrompke 144, Detterman 144, Scharz 95, Payeur 78, and Nelson 57.