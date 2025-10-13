October 13, 2025

Chelsea Volleyball Battles Hard but Falls to Pinckney

Mike Williamson

ChelseaSports

The Chelsea volleyball team battled through four tough sets Thursday night but came up short against Pinckney, 25-18, 25-21, 16-25, 25-22, in SEC White play.

The Bulldogs dropped to 20-8-1 overall and 2-2 in the conference after the loss.

Junior Melayna Minyard led Chelsea at the net with 12 kills, while seniors Mia Kuboushek and Ally Singer each added four. Sophomore Sophia Stanavich also finished with four kills, and senior Lexi Cummer added one.

Cummer set up much of the Bulldog offense, recording 26 assists to go along with two aces from the service line. Kuboushek also landed two aces, while Sasha Henriksen, Minyard, and Ava Skrypec each served up one. The Bulldogs were strong from the line, finishing with a 96.6 percent serving rate as a team.

Defensively, Skrypec anchored the back row with 14 digs, while Kiley Ellis added 10, and Henriksen chipped in six. Cummer and Bella Radomski each collected five digs.

