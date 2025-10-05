October 05, 2025

Chelsea Volleyball Gets by Adrian 

Mike Williamson

ChelseaSports

The Chelsea volleyball team improved to 2-1 in the SEC White and 21-7-1 overall after a four set win over Adrian last week.

The Bulldogs stayed near the top of the SEC White with the 25-19, 25-16, 22-25, 25-17 win over the Maples.

Melayna Minyard led the Bulldogs with 14 kills, while Ally Singer had nine, Mia Kuboushek six, and Ella Root five.

Kiley Ellis had a big night serving with five aces, while Minyard recorded three.

Ellis also had eight digs, while Minyard and Sasha Henriksen had seven each, Kuboushek five, Lexi Cummer four, and Ava Skrypec a team-high nine.

Cummer dished out 38 assists on the night.

