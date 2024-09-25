Chelsea Volleyball has Big Weekend in Waterford 

The Chelsea volleyball team had a huge showing at the Waterford our Lady of the Lakes tournament Saturday, coming home with a second-place finish. The Bulldogs went 6-1 on the day before falling to Midland in a three-set tiebreaker match

Chelsea beat Riverview Gabriel Richard 27-25, 25-20, Waterford Mott, 25-15, 26-24, Durand 25-18, 25-14, Waterford OLL 25-14, 25-13, and Royal Oak Shrine 25-18, 25-22 to reach the finals

The Bulldogs battled in the finals but came up short in the three-set match, falling to Midland 15-25, 27-25, 9-15.

Lexi Cummer ran the offense with an amazing 133 assists on the day. According to Maxpreps.com Cummer is currently second in the state in assists with an average of 8.5 assists per set and 450 on the season. She also had 112 aces, 11 digs, and seven kills on the day.

Maggie McKale continued to dominate at the net with 46 kills for Chelsea. She also had six aces, four digs, and four blocks.

Mia Kuboushek had a big day with 28 kills, six blocks, and five aces. Anna Brant chipped in with 24 kills, Ally Singer 23 kills, and Emily White 22 digs and six aces.

The 5-1 weekend improved Chelsea to 18-7 overall.