 Chelsea Volleyball Rolling in the Early Season

The Chelsea volleyball team continued its strong early season play by winning six of its last seven matches to improve to 11-3 overall on the season.

The Bulldogs went 2-1 at the Ypsilanti Lincoln quad. They defeated Annapolis 25-13, 25-3 and took down Lincoln in three sets 20-25, 25-20, 15-10. Chelsea fell to Monroe in three sets 17-25, 25-21, 12-15.

Lexi Cummer had a big night with 53 assists, 15 digs, nine aces to lead the Bulldogs attack.

Maggie McKale and Mia Kuboushek were strong at the net with McKale recording 19 kills, 15 digs, and three blocks, while Kuboushek added 13 kills, four blocks, and three aces.

Ally Singer chipped in with 16 digs and nine kills, and Ellie Kuck 18 digs.

Chelsea then had a big showing at the Napoleon quad by going 3-0 on the day.

The Bulldogs defeated Fremont (IN) 25-20, 25-19; Napoleon 25-14, 25-14, and Summerfield 25-12, 25-22.

“I was especially pleased with the efficiency of our offense and our play at the net,” coach Toney Cummer said. “We continue to put our focus on improving in different ways every time out.”

Singer picked up 20 kills, while Kuboushek led the team with a scorching .830 hitting percentage and 16 kills. She also had six blocks and four aces.

McKale finished with 11 kills, 11 digs, and six blocks, and Emily White 17 digs.

Lexi Cummer had another big night running the offense with 65 assists, five aces, five kills, and four block assists.

The Bulldogs opened their home season with a three game sweep of Swartz Creek 25-16, 25-16, 25-21 Tuesday night.

Chelsea returns to the court Saturday when they travel to Battle Creek for a 16 team tournament at Lakeview.