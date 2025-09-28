Chelsea Volleyball Sweeps Monroe

The Chelsea volleyball team took down Monroe 3-0 in a SEC crossover last week.

The Bulldogs cruised to the three-set win 25-6, 25-21, 25-12 to improve to 20-7-1 overall on the season.

Sophia Stanovich led the Bulldogs with 12 kills and two digs on the night.

Mia Kuboushek had a strong all-around game with five kills, three blocks, and two digs, while Ally Singer had seven kills, and Ella Root five kills, nine digs, and one block. Bella Radomsky collected four kills and Kiley Ellis three kills and five digs.

Lexi Cummer led the offense with 36 assists, while collecting 11 digs, two kills, two blocks, and two aces. Ava Skrypec picked up 13 digs, while Sasha Henriksen had seven, and Lyla Dabs three.