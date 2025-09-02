Chelsea Volleyball Wins Two of Three at Williamston

The Chelsea volleyball team improved to 6-2 overall on the season by winning two of three matches at a Williamston quad last week.

The Bulldogs took matches from Battle Creek Pennfield 25-23, 25-15 and New Lothrop 25-22, 25-14 and dropped a tough three set match to Williamston 25-11, 21-25, 20-25.

Melayna Minyard had a big night with 23 kills, 19 digs, and five aces to pace the Bulldogs.

Lexi Cummer dished out 68 assists to go along with 11 digs, four kills, and two aces.

Ella Root was strong at the net with 14 kills and five blocks, Mia Kuboushek added 13 kills and three aces, Phia Stanavich 10 kills, and Sasha Henriksen chipped in with 19 digs.

The Bulldogs open SEC White play Thursday night at Jackson.