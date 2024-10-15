Chelsea Weekly Police Report, 10-15-24

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to a report of malicious destruction of property. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that he had been parked in the 400 block of AD Mayer Drive earlier in the day when the suspect became upset over the complainant spraying his windshield washer fluid and the fluid spraying onto the suspect’s car. The complainant stated that the suspect, identified as a 40-year-old Chelsea woman, became upset and began repeatedly slamming the vehicle’s door into the complainant’s vehicle, causing damage to the door of the vehicle. Contact was made with the suspect as well as a witness to the interaction, and they both stated that the door was never purposefully slammed into the complainant’s vehicle. The suspect stated that there had been a verbal dispute regarding the inside of her vehicle being sprayed, but no intentional damage had occurred. At the time of this report, no further details regarding the case disposition were available.