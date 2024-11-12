Chelsea Weekly Police Report, 11-12-24

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 900 block of S. Main Street for the report of a retail fraud that had occurred on the evening of November 10th, but had just been discovered. The complainant stated that while reviewing surveillance footage she noticed that a male suspect had approached the counter with some miscellaneous merchandise and asked to purchase thirty-six (36) scratch off lottery tickets in a variety of denominations and two (2) cartons of cigarettes. The cashier went to the back room to get the cartons of cigarettes. The complainant stated that while the cashier was getting the cigarettes the suspect took six (6) lottery tickets valued at $300.00 and placed them in his jacket pocket. When the cashier returned with the cigarettes the suspect attempted to purchase the items with a credit/debit card and the purchase was declined three (3) times. The suspected stated that he was going to have to contact his bank and would be back to make the purchase. The suspect never returned to make the purchase so the transaction was voided. The unidentified suspect was described as a black male, 30-40 years of age, under 6’ tall, medium-stocky build, bald head with a beard and mustache, last seen wearing a burgundy-colored jacket with areas of gray on the shoulder and sleeves. The case was turned over to the investigator’s office for further investigation into the identity of the suspect.