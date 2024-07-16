Chelsea Weekly Police Report, 7-16-24

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 24-2304 Location: 14000 block of E Old US 12

Date: July 14, 2024 Time: 9:58 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer observed a vehicle traveling towards them at what appeared to be faster than the posted speed limit. The officer turned his vehicle around and was able to confirm the vehicle was in violation of the posted speed limit. The officer stopped the vehicle in the 14000 block of E Old US 12 and made contact with the driver of the vehicle. Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle the officer immediately noticed a strong smell of alcohol emanating from the vehicle as well as the driver as the driver spoke with the officer.

The officer conducted an investigation at the scene and requested the driver to perform some standard field sobriety tests, to which the driver agreed and complied. At the conclusion the officer determined that there was enough probable cause to place the driver under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old Novi woman was placed under arrest. The suspect was processed and eventually transported to the Washtenaw County Jail. The case

remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police crime lab to determine the level of intoxication and warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what charges may be authorized.

*****

Incident #: 24-2228 Location: 100 block of W Middle Street

Date: July 10, 2024 Time: 4:11 pm

INFORMATION: A walk-in complaint came into the Chelsea Police Department to report an indecent exposure complaint. The complainant stated that she was the manager of a property in the 100 block of W Middle Street and she had been notified by the cleaning company about an incident that had taken place on July 9th, sometime between 8:00 pm and 9:00 pm. The complainant stated that the properties doors are set to lock automatically in the evening when all of the tenants leave the building. The complainant stated that the cleaning staff had been cleaning the property and at some point, the cleaning staff

encountered a male subject in the hallway area of the building. The cleaning staff told the complainant that the unidentified male suspect had been performing a sex act on himself.

When confronted the suspect reportedly fled and exited out one of the rear doors to the building. The officer made contact with the cleaning staff member who had witnessed the incident and gathered a statement on what had taken place. The witness was unable to provide any information on the suspect or provide a description of the suspect. At the time of the report, the involved parties did not wish for any further police involvement.