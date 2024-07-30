Chelsea Weekly Police report, 7-30-24

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 24-2429 Location: 1600 block of S. Main Street

Date: July 25, 2024 Time: 3:44 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Main Street for the report of a check fraud complaint. Upon arrival the officers made contact with the complainant who stated that he was the manager of a local business and had been recently been contacted by a third party on behalf of a financial institution regarding some suspected check fraud. The complainant stated that unknown suspect(s) had been reportedly attempting to cash large denomination checks in the name of the business. The complainant said that after viewing the checks he could clearly see that the checks were not authentic due to the design and layout of the checks in question. At the time of the report there was no information on the identity of the suspect(s). The case remains open pending further investigation.

Incident #: 24-2456 Location: 1200 block of S. Main Street

Date: July 27, 2024 Time: 12:27 am

INFORMATION: While doing traffic enforcement in the area an officer observed a vehicle veering out of the lane of traffic in the direction of the patrol vehicle, before reportedly “making a sharp jerk to the left to avoid a collision”. The officer pulled behind the vehicle and stopped it in the 1200 block of S. Main Street. Upon making contact with the driver the officer noted a strong odor of alcohol emanating from the vehicle and driver. The officer asked the driver to step out of the vehicle and requested that they perform some standard field sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the tests the officer determined that there was enough probable cause to place the driver, identified as a 45-year-old Chelsea woman under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was processed and transported to the Washtenaw County Jail. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis results by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab to determine the level of intoxication and warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.