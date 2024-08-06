Chelsea Weekly Police Report, 8-6-24

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 24-2534 Location: 200 block of W. Middle Street

Date: August 1, 2024 Time: 2:43 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Middle Street for a report of an assault complaint. Upon arrival the officers were met by the complainant and the reported suspect, identified as a 56-year-old Chelsea woman. The complainant stated that there had been an argument regarding having to move out and at some point, the argument turned physical and at that point the complainant dialed 911. The suspect was interviewed at the scene and confirmed that there had been an argument over the complainant moving out, but denied getting physical or assaulting the complainant. The officers remained on-scene while the complainant gathered his belongings and left the residence. The case remains open pending further investigation and warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what, if any charges may be authorized.

Incident #: 24-2478 Location: 500 block of N. Main Street

Date: July 28, 2024 Time: 3:04 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to the 500 block of N. Main Street for the report of an attempted retail fraud. Upon arrival officers met with the complainant who stated that at approximately 1:30 pm the suspect came into the business and began shopping. The complainant noted that the suspect came into the store with a shopping bag, which contained some items that the suspect was looking to sell. The complainant stated that as the suspect was leaving the premises he noticed that some merchandise that had previously been on display was now missing. The complainant confronted the suspect and found that the merchandise had been concealed in the shopping bag that the suspect was carrying. The complainant stated once the merchandise was recovered the suspect left the area. The suspect was described as being a male, approximately 18 years old, and went by the name of “Rob”. The suspect was reported to be wearing a gray “Jackson United Hockey” shirt, a blue baseball cap, and shorts. The case remains open pending further investigation and review of the available surveillance footage.