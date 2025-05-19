Chelsea Weekly Police Report, May 12-18

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the area of the 20000 block of W. Old US 12 for the report of a vehicle that had reportedly been involved in a crash and blocking the westbound lane. Upon arrival, the officers located the vehicle and reported that it had heavy damage on all sides. The driver was found to be standing outside of the vehicle near the open driver’s door. Contact was made with the driver and he stated that he had hit a deer. Officers inspected the vehicle and found no visible signs of the vehicle striking a deer. Officers noted that the driver had the odor of alcohol emitting from his person, there was an odor of alcohol inside the vehicle, and the officer noted the driver had slurred speech. When questioned, the driver initially stated that he had not been drinking; however, later the driver admitted to having consumed alcohol. The officer requested that the driver perform some standard field sobriety tests and the driver complied. At the conclusion of the testing, the officer believed there was enough probable cause to place the driver, identified as a 31-year-old Jackson man, under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was placed under arrest and processed and lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what charges would be authorized.