May 19, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Doug Marrin

ChelseaPublic Safety

Chelsea Weekly Police Report, May 12-18

Incident #: 25-1786Location: 20000 Block of W. Old US 12
Date: May 18. 2025Time: 6:14 am
INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the area of the 20000 block of W. Old US 12 for the report of a vehicle that had reportedly been involved in a crash and blocking the westbound lane. Upon arrival, the officers located the vehicle and reported that it had heavy damage on all sides. The driver was found to be standing outside of the vehicle near the open driver’s door. Contact was made with the driver and he stated that he had hit a deer. Officers inspected the vehicle and found no visible signs of the vehicle striking a deer. Officers noted that the driver had the odor of alcohol emitting from his person, there was an odor of alcohol inside the vehicle, and the officer noted the driver had slurred speech. When questioned, the driver initially stated that he had not been drinking; however, later the driver admitted to having consumed alcohol. The officer requested that the driver perform some standard field sobriety tests and the driver complied. At the conclusion of the testing, the officer believed there was enough probable cause to place the driver, identified as a 31-year-old Jackson man, under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was placed under arrest and processed and lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what charges would be authorized.

Latest articles

Chelsea Weekly Police Report, May 12-18

Doug Marrin

Sharon Twp: Notice of Public Hearing 6/19/25

STN Staff

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News