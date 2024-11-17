Chelsea Wins Wild One Over Canton

The Chelsea hockey team improved to 2-0 on the season after holding off Canton in a wild 8-6 win Saturday night.

The Bulldogs trailed 3-2 early in the second when Brady Crawford stopped a clearing pass a rifled a shot from the blue line that found its way into the net for his first varsity goal and tie the game at 3-3.

Chelsea added three more goals in the period for a 6-4 lead after two.

The lead grew to 7-4 early in the third with a Jacob Corcoran goal, but Canton answered with a pair of goals and cut the lead to 7-6 with 33 second remaining.

Chelsea finally sealed the win when Lucas Milne scored an empty-netter with 19 second left to lift the Bulldogs to 2-0 on the season.

Corcoran finished with two goals and two assists to lead the Bulldogs offense.

Crawford and Steve Cattell had a goal and two assists each, while Jake Brant scored two goals.

Nic Smith and Milne scored one each and Chase Porter had one assist. Josh Corcoran made 28 saves in net for Chelsea.