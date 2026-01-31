January 30, 2026

Chelsea Wrestlers Clinch SEC White Title

Mike Williamson

ChelseaSports

The Chelsea wrestling team used a fast start in the lower weight classes to take down Adrian 45-35 to clinch the SEC White title.

The win gave the Bulldogs a 6-0 record in the SEC White with the individual finals being hosted by Chelsea Saturday, February 7.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 33-0 lead in first six matches with pins by Max Collins, Collin Beckel, and Hunter Burk. Mathew Kennedy won by decision and the Maples voided two weight classes to give Chelsea the lead.

Adrian answered with three pins and a tech-fall to quickly cut the lead to 33-23.

John Chapman earned a pin at 215 to push the lead to 39-23 and Caleb Finch clinched the match with a pin at 285 to give the Bulldogs the title.

Chelsea defeated Jackson 67-9 in the first match of the night.

Collins, Beckel, Kennedy, Fitch, and Burk earned their second wins of the night.

Also picking up wins against Jackson were Landon Scripter, Emerson Kiebler, Hunter Murphy, T Hephner, James Radu, Chase Messersmith, and Logan Holzhousen.

Bulldogs, Chelsea Athletics, Chelsea Wrestling

Chelsea Wrestlers Clinch SEC White Title

