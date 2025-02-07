Chelsea Wrestlers Fall in District Finals

The Chelsea wrestling team saw the team portion of its season come to an end Wednesday night with a loss to SEC White rival Adrian in the D2 district finals at Tecumseh.

The Maples proved too much for the Bulldogs with Chelsea picking up just two wins in the title match in a 57-11 loss.

Hunter Burk with a major decision and a Caleb Fitch pin were the lone victories for the Bulldogs against Adrian.

Chelsea reached the finals in exciting fashion with a 34-32 win over SEC White foe Tecumseh.

The Indians led 32-28 heading into the final match when Fitch came away with a pin with 52 seconds left in the first period to give the Bulldogs the six points they needed for the win.

Also picking up wins for the Bulldogs against Tecumseh were Collin Beckel, Max Collins, Owen Pickleseimer, James Radu, and Tanner Linde.

Chelsea will take part in the individual districts at Fowlerville Saturday.