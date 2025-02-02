Chelsea Wrestlers Fourth at SEC Finals

The Chelsea wrestling team had a strong showing at the SEC Finals at Ann Arbor Pioneer with a fourth-place finish Saturday.

The Bulldogs were the highest placed SEC White team at the event after finishing third during the dual meet season. Bedford, Saline, and Skyline, from the SEC Red earned the top three spots.

Five Bulldogs earned top four finishes for the day.

Hunter Burk placed second at 126 with a 2-1 record, improving to 40-4 on the season.

Max Collins improved to 26-13 after finishing second at 132 with a 2-1 record.

Collin Beckel finished third at 120 with a 3-1 record to improve to 34-10 for the year.

Caleb Fitch went 3-1 to finish third at 285 and is 26-16 on the season.

John Chapman improved to 26-13 at 190 after finishing fourth with a 3-2 record.

Also picking up wins but not placing for the Bulldogs were Hunter Murphy with two at 113, Leo Alafita with two at 138, Chase Messersmith with two at 150, James Radu with two at 157, and Emerson Kiebler with one at 106.

The Bulldogs will take part in the team district at Tecumseh Wednesday and the D2 individual district at Fowlerville Saturday.