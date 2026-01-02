January 02, 2026

Chelsea Wrestlers Improve to 14-0 on the Season

Mike Williamson

Sports

Cover Photo by Dawn McCann

The Chelsea wrestling team continued its impressive start to the season by claiming the Manchester New Years Eve Invite title Wednesday.

The Bulldogs picked up their third tournament title of the season and improved to 14-0 overall by going 5-0 on the day.

Chelsea defeated Adrian- Madison 66-12, Dexter 58-18, Lumen Christi 59-10, and D4 second-ranked Manchester 51-29. Chelsea had two teams at the event, and they did not face each other in the fifth round, giving the Bulldog “A” team its fifth win.

Hunter Burk (138) and Caleb Fitch (285) each went 4-0 on the day to lead the Bulldogs.

T Hephner (144), James Radu (157), John Chapman (215), Emerson Kiebler (113), and Hunter Murphy (120) picked up three wins each for Chelsea.

Max Collins (126) and Collin Beckel (132) won two matches each, while Chase Messersmith, Tanner Linde, Owen Pickleseimer, Landon Scripter, and Leo Alafita each won single matches for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs will compete in the Melvindale Invitational Saturday.

Bulldogs, Chelsea Athletics, Chelsea Wrestling

