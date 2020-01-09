Advertisement





In a key SEC wrestling tri-meet between three of the top teams in the SEC, the Chelsea wrestling team came away with a 1-1 record Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs defeated Tecumseh 37-33 in a hard fought match and came up short against D1 5th ranked Bedford 66-12.

The Bulldogs lower weight classes came up huge when needed the most against Tecumseh.

The teams were tied at 24 after nine matches with five to go thanks to pins by Nick Matusko at 140, Cole Munson at 145, Nick Sinkwitts at 171, and Shane Nold at 189.

Jonas Norwood picked up a 10-5 win at 112 and Carson Trinkle followed with a pin 119 to give the Bulldogs a 33-24 lead.

Tecumseh earned a 6-5 win at 125 to make it 33-27, but Dalton Grabarczylc picked up an 18-6 major decision at 130 to clinch the match for Chelsea with a 37-27 lead with one to go. The Bulldogs voided at 135 with the match out of reach.

State power Bedford was just to much for the Bulldogs as Chelsea picked up just two wins in the match.

Matusko remained undefeated on the season with a pin at 140 and Nold picked up a pin at 171.

The Bulldogs will host their annual Kargel Klassic Wrestling Tournament Saturday at 9:00 AM.