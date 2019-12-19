Advertisement





The Chelsea wrestling team opened SEC action Wednesday night and came home from Ypsilanti with a pair of wins.

The Bulldogs defeated the host Grizzlies 60-15 and Adrian 48-27.

Picking up two wins each for the Bulldogs were Nick Matusko at 140, Cole Munson 152, Zach Dosey 160, Mitchell Reynolds 171, Shane Nold 189, and Daniel Golding 215.

Picking up single wins for Chelsea were Elijah Ratliff at 145, Josiah Price 285, and Jonas Norwood 112.

Chelsea 6-3 overall in head to head meets and 2-0 in the SEC.

The Bulldogs will take part in the Grass Lake Invitational Friday and the Coldwater Invite Saturday.