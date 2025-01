The Chelsea wrestling team picked up a pair of SEC wins with a sweep of a tri-meet at Pinckney.

The Bulldogs defeated the Pirates 65-12 and Ann Arbor Huron 66-12.

Collin Beckel and James Radu picked up two wins each to lead the Bulldogs.

Nine different wrestlers earned one win each in the two matches for Chelsea.

Single wins went to Hunter Murphy, Max Collins, Hunter Burk, Leo Alafita, John Chapman, Wyatt Ewen, Owen Pickelseimer, Solomon Heim, and Caleb Fitch.