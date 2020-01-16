Advertisement





The Chelsea wrestling team improved to 5-1 in the SEC after sweeping a pair of matches at home Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs opened by beating Jackson 39-36 in one of the most amazing finishes you will see to a meet.

The match was tied at 36 with one match to go at 285.

Josiah Fitch was wrestling for the Bulldogs and the 9th ranked wrestler in D1 Jason Roy. Fitch injured his ankle in the first round and struggled to power through the match. It was tied and went into overtime and remained tied into a second overtime. Roy scored a point with an escape early in overtime, but Fitch got a takedown with under 10 seconds left in the second overtime to pick up the 3-2 win and clinch the meet for the Bulldogs.

Josiah Fitch earned a 3-2 double overtime win at 285 in the final match to clinch the meet win over Jackson. Photo by Dawn Miller



The Bulldogs then easily took down Ypsilanti Lincoln 60-6 in the second meet of the night.

Dalton Grabarczylc at 130, Nick Matusko 140, Zach Dosey 160, and Shane Nold 189 picked up two wins each for the Bulldogs.

Single wins went to Drew Maguire 119, Elijah Ratliff 145, Nolan Sinkwitts 171, Zach Byerly 160, and Aiden McGuire 285.

The Bulldogs return to action Saturday at the Holt Invitational.