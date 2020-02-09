Advertisement





Powered behind three league champions and two runners-up, the Chelsea wrestling team came home with a third-place finish at the SEC Championships at Pinckney Saturday.

Nick Matusko (135), Shane Nold (171), and Josiah Fitch (285) claimed SEC titles for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs finished with 137.5 points. D1 state ranked Bedford dominated with 283 points and Saline was 2nd with 161.5

Nick Matusko improved to 38-0 and claimed the 135 pound SEC Title. Photo by Dawn Miller

Matusko dominated at 130 to improve to 38-0 on the season. He won two matches by pin and a 17-1 technical fall in the finals to claim the title.

Advertisement

Shane Nold claimed the 171 pound SEC Title Saturday. Photo by Dawn Miller

Nold opened with a pin at 189. He then won a hard fought 1-0 match in the semis over Drew Grup of Bedford. The match was scoreless through two periods. Nold got an escape at 1:11 of the third period and held on for the tough win. He also had a tough match in the finals. He was trailing Saline’s Cade Gilless 5-4 when Gilless was injured and unable to continue.

Josiah Fitch was the 285 SEC Champion for the Bulldogs. Photo by Dawn Miller

Fitch reached the finals with a pair of pins. In the finals he faced Jayson Roy of Jackson and trailed 3-1 in the third. Fitch got a takedown in with just over 30 seconds to go and then a three-point near fall to make it 6-3 and held on for a 6-4 win.

Cole Munson finished second at 145. He reached the finals with a pin and 8-0 major decision. He then dropped a tough 1-0 decision to Rollie Denker of Bedford in the finals where the only point of the match was an escape in the second period.

Mitchell Reynolds was runner-up at 160. He had a pin and a major decision to reach the finals but fell to Logan Frantz of Bedford.

Two other Bulldogs placed at the finals. Dalton Grabarczyk finished 5th at 125 with a 4-2 record, while Drew Maguire was 5th at 119 with a 3-2 record.

Jonas Norwood was 1-2 at 112, Zachary Dosey 2-2 at 152, and Andrew Byerly 1-2 at 189.

The Bulldogs will take part in the D2 team districts at Pinckney Thursday night and the individual districts at Mason Saturday.