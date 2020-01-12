Advertisement





The Chelsea wrestling team dominated its 6th Annual Kargel Klassic Saturday by going 5-0 on the day to claim the championship.

The tournament is named after legendary Chelsea wrestling coach Kerry Kargel, who coached the Bulldogs for 35 years from 1978-2013. He was also a Chelsea wrestling state champion in 1969.

Saturday saw the Bulldogs easily take down its five opponents. They defeated Fowlerville 51-22, Riverview 58-18, Michigan Center 54-20, Allen Park 49-21, and Melvindale 72-12.

Four Bulldog wrestlers went 5-0 on the day.

Nick Matusko at 140, Cole Munson 145, Nolan Sinkwitts 160/171, and Drew Maguire 119 each swept all five of their opponents on the day.

Shane Nold picked up his 100th career win for the Bulldogs. Photo by Dawn Miller

Shane Nold went 4-0 on the day at 189 and picked up his 100th career win in the process.

Zach Byerly was 4-0 at 160/171, while Josiah Fitch was 2-0 at 285. Zach Dosey picked up three wins at 152, Jonas Norwood at 112 and Dalton Grabarczylc 125 earned two wins each, and Andrew Byerly one win at 215.

The Bulldogs host a SEC tri-meet with Jackson and Lincoln Wednesday.

Photo’s by Dawn Miller