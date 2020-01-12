The Chelsea wrestling team dominated its 6th Annual Kargel Klassic Saturday by going 5-0 on the day to claim the championship.
The tournament is named after legendary Chelsea wrestling coach Kerry Kargel, who coached the Bulldogs for 35 years from 1978-2013. He was also a Chelsea wrestling state champion in 1969.
Saturday saw the Bulldogs easily take down its five opponents. They defeated Fowlerville 51-22, Riverview 58-18, Michigan Center 54-20, Allen Park 49-21, and Melvindale 72-12.
Four Bulldog wrestlers went 5-0 on the day.
Nick Matusko at 140, Cole Munson 145, Nolan Sinkwitts 160/171, and Drew Maguire 119 each swept all five of their opponents on the day.
Shane Nold went 4-0 on the day at 189 and picked up his 100th career win in the process.
Zach Byerly was 4-0 at 160/171, while Josiah Fitch was 2-0 at 285. Zach Dosey picked up three wins at 152, Jonas Norwood at 112 and Dalton Grabarczylc 125 earned two wins each, and Andrew Byerly one win at 215.
The Bulldogs host a SEC tri-meet with Jackson and Lincoln Wednesday.
Photo’s by Dawn Miller