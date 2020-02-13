Advertisement





The Chelsea wrestling team celebrates with the district trophy. Photo by Mike Williamson

The Chelsea wrestling team claimed its second straight Division 2 district title Thursday night by taking down SEC White rival Pinckney 46-19 to advance to next weeks Regional.

The Bulldogs picked up a void at 145 to start things off, but Pinckney fought back with a major decision at 152 to make it 6-4.

Nolan Sinkwitts picked up a tough 9-7 win at 160 to start a run of four straight wins for the Bulldogs. Mitchell Reynolds got a 17-4 major decision at 171, Shane Nold a pin at 189, and Daniel Golding a pin at 215.

Mitchell Reynolds earned a 17-5 major decision to help the Bulldogs win their second straight district title

After a Pinckney void at 285 and a double void at 103, the Bulldogs led 31-4.

Jonas Norwood picked up a 4-1 win at 112 to make it 34-4 before Dalton Grabarczlc clinched the match with a pin at 125.

Nick Matusko remained undefeated on the season as he closed out the match with a first period pin to make the final 46-19.

The Bulldogs move on to next weeks D2 Regional at home against state power and 5th ranked Eaton Rapids. Parma Western and Mason will meet in the other regional semifinal.

Photos by Mike Williamson