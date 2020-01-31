Advertisement





The Chelsea wrestling team swept a pair of SEC White matches on Senior Night Thursday to claim its first SEC White title since 1993.

The Bulldogs opened the night by clipping Dexter 31-30 on a final match victory by Josiah Fitch at 285 pounds.

Chelsea trailed the Dreadaughts 30-28 heading into the final match.

Dexter dominated the lower weights with pins by Kevin Scafasci at 112, Dylan Lorincz 130, and Noah Drummond 135, while Kevin Blanchard picked up a decision at 125.

Dalton Grabarczylc picked up a major decision at 125 for Chelsea, but the Bulldogs trailed 21-4 after five matches.

Chelsea rattled off three straight wins by Nick Matusko with a tech fall at 140, a major decision by Cole Munson at 145 and a pin by Zach Dosey at 152 to cut the Dreadnaught lead to 21-19.

Brock Komaroni got a decision at 160 for Dexter, but a Mitchell Reynolds pin at 171 and decision by Shane Nold at 189 gave the Bulldogs a 28-24 lead.

Ethan Cameron picked up a pin at 215 for Dexter to give the Dreadnaughts a 30-28 lead with a winner take all match at 285 left.

For the second time this season Fitch faced off against a state-ranked opponent in a final winner take all match. The first one was against Jackson. This time it was the Dreadnaughts Mark Young.

Fitch took a 4-2 lead after one period and 6-3 after two. A reversal to start the third increased the lead to 8-3, but Young wasn’t done. He picked up a reversal and then a take down to cut the lead to 8-7. Fitch got an escape to make it 9-7 and was able to hold on for the two-point win, giving the Bulldogs the match 31-30.

The win improved Chelsea to 6-0 in the conference and a win was needed in the second match for the Bulldogs to clinch the SEC White title.

The Bulldogs dominated and took down the Pirates 46-15 to clinch the league title.

Picking up wins for Chelsea were Jonas Norwood at 112, Beck Elandt at 135, Grabarczylc, Matusko, Munson, Reynolds, and Nold.

A couple of more highlights for the night were Reynolds and Fitch picking up their 100th career wins, joining Nold and Matusko with milestone wins this season.

Chelsea finished the regular season at 7-0 in the conference. Dexter finished 5-2 in the White. The teams will travel to Pinckney for the SEC Finals Saturday, February 8.

