The Chelsea wrestling team stayed near the top of the SEC standings with a pair of conference wins at Ann Arbor Skyline Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs defeated Skyline 66-18 and Monroe 51-27 to move to 7-1 in the conference and 19-5 overall.

Picking up two wins on the night for Chelsea were Mitchell Reynolds at 171, Shane Nold 189, Josiah Fitch 285, and Dalton Grabarczylc 130.

Single wins went to Jonas Norwood at 112, Carter Trinkle 119, Nick Matusko 140, Cole Munson 145, and Zachary Dosey 152.

The Bulldogs return to action Friday at the Parma Western Invitational. They will host Dexter and Pinckney in the final home match of the season and Senior Night Thursday, January 30.