Chelsea wrestling overwhelms Father Gabriel Richard

The Chelsea wrestling team opened its 2025-26 season in dominant fashion Wednesday night, rolling past Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard by a 75-6 score in the Bulldogs’ home opener.

Chelsea rattled off wins in 12 of the 14 weight classes and recorded 12 falls in the process, setting the tone early and never letting up against the Irish.

The Bulldogs jumped out quickly, picking up three straight pins to open the dual. Landon Scripter (106) started things off with a fall in 51 seconds, followed by Emerson Kiebler (113) with a pin in 1:58 and Hunter Murphy (120) ending his match in just 43 seconds.

Chelsea continued to pile on bonus-point victories through the heart of the lineup. Collin Beckel (126) earned a fall in 1:55, while Max Collins (132) followed with another pin at the 1:26 mark. Hunter Burk (138) added a major decision with a 12-5 win, and T. Hephner (144) turned in one of the night’s quickest bouts, scoring a fall in just 40 seconds.

At the upper middle weights, Mathew Kennedy (150) pinned his opponent in 2:47, and James Radu (157) closed his match with a fall in 2:33. Chase Messersmith (165) picked up a forfeit to keep the run going, while Kaiden McClanahan (175) stuck his opponent in 1:12.

Tanner Linde (190) added another fall in 1:32 before Father Gabriel Richard got its lone points of the night with a void at 215. Chelsea answered right back at heavyweight when Caleb Fitch (285) finished the meet with a pin in 2:56 to put an emphatic ending on the dual.