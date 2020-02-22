Advertisement





The Chelsea wrestling team had a big day at the D2 Regional at Vicksburg, sending five out of six wrestlers to the state finals at Ford Field March 6th and 7th.

Leading the way was Nick Matusko with a Regional title at 135 to improve to 45-0 on the season. He picked up a pin and a major decision before winning 4-2 over Shane Williams on Stevensville Lakeshore to move to the state finals.

Shane Nold finished second at 171. He picked up a pair of hard fought decisions before falling in the finals. He improved to 42-3 on the season.

Josiah Fitch finished second at 285. He pinned a pair of opponents before falling in the finals to improve to 39-5 on the season.

Mitchell Reynolds improved 33-5 with a 3rd place finish at 160. He won his first match before falling in the quarterfinals. He bounced back with a pair of wins to finish 3rd.

Cole Munson probably had the hardest road to Ford Field. He lost his opening match, but bounced back with a three straight wins to qualify for his first trip to the finals.

Nolan Sinkwitts battled hard but dropped a pair of matches at 160.

The Bulldogs season came to an end at the D2 Team Regional Wednesday night falling to fourth ranked Eaton Rapids 47-27.

Picking up wins for Chelsea were Matusko, Nold, and Jonas Norwood.