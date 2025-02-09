Chelsea Wrestling Sends Three to D2 Regionals

The Chelsea wrestling team will be represented by three wrestlers at the D2 regional hosted by the Bulldogs Saturday.

Hunter Burk claimed the 126-pound title to improve to 48-4 on the season. He cruised to two tech falls, a major decision and a first period pin to easily roll to the title.

James Radu improved to 29-19 and placed fourth at 157 with a 3-2 record.

John Chapman was the Bulldogs third qualifier at 190 pounds with a 3-2 record to improve to 29-17 on the season.

Two Bulldogs came up just short in their bids for moving on to regionals with consolation semifinal losses.

Collin Becke’s season ended with a 2-2 record on the day at 120 and he finished 37-13 on the season.

Caleb Fitch’s season ended with a 29-18 record at 285 and went 1-2 on the day.

Max Collins picked up one win at 126 for the Bulldogs.