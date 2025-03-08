Chelsea Youth Theatre’s Shrek Entertains Sold Out Performance

The Chelsea Area Players Youth Theatre opened the curtain on Shrek Jr at the sold-out 840- seat Washington Street Education Center (WSEC) Friday evening. Featuring a cast of sixty 3rd -8th grade students, led by 8th grader Kathryn Dunn as Fiona, 7th grader W. Rock Thompson as Shrek and the very entertaining 8th grader Charlotte Williams as Donkey.

There is only one question to ask after watching this production – What’s not to love about Shrek Jr? The singing, the choreography, costumes and set combine to beautifully tell this fairy tale with humor, style and passion. The show lasts a little over an hour and the sold-out audience whistled, clapped and roared their approval with each song.

As the characters are being introduced into the story, our first meeting of the three Fiona’s was a show-stopping moment.

L-R: Madelyn Dunn – young Fiona; Kathryn Dunn – Lady Fiona; Caroline Hubbard – Teen Fiona. Photo by Steve Sheldon

The three Fionas thrilled the audience with their rendition of “I Know It’s Today”. With crystal clear voices, singing in perfect harmony, the song was a dazzling moment in the show. Each Fiona had a solo part but when their voices combined, it was pure magic. Hearing them singing was worth the price of admission.

It was pure fun watching the refined Fiona being rescued by the clumsy Shrek. Thompson combined the right amount of shyness and the aloofness of an ogre.

Lord Farquaad is such a delightful character, and Noah Seymour brings every laugh possible out of the character. Farquaad’s costume is hilarious. Farquaad walking around the stage, on his knees with his costume showing two teeny, weeny legs which brought chuckles from the audience. Seymour brings Farquaad to life, in all his overbearing arrogance, in pursuit of the Princess Fiona. Farquaad enlists the help of Shrek, with his sidekick donkey, to rescue Fiona from the castle protected by a fire breathing dragon (played by Macie McDermott).

Noah Seymour as Lord Farquaad with ensemble. Photo by Steve Sheldon

Shrek Jr ends on a super high note, with the entire cast, along with the audience, together in a super sing-along to the Monkees’ iconic hit “I’m A Believer”. And what a perfect way to end such a fun production. Everyone has heard “I’m A Believer,” either the 1960’s hit version or from the movie. With the toe tapping, hand clapping and singing, the Cheslea Youth Theatre goes out on a high note.

Artistic and musical direction for Shrek Jr was provided by Alex Moore. The choreography was done by Tracy Jewell, who added a fantastic tap dance number. Costume design by Christine Landis and the set was designed by Steve & Amy Thiel.

Director Moore had a message for Shrek Jr. He wrote: “…For me, the music is vital, and this show has some of my favorite songs. One that I particularly love is ‘Finale’, a song which is not only beautiful and touching, but reminds us of some of the show’s major themes. We hear Shrek and Fiona tell each other that what they look like doesn’t matter; what matters is how they make each other feel. Soon, the other characters join in, reminding us that we are all different, unique individuals, but those differences are what make us strong. We may each have our own stories to tell, with our own journeys along the way, but we take them with the important people in our lives. I hope you enjoy this journey with us today.”

Mr. Moore, well said. Let’s hope that your words are remembered not only by your young charges, but by every adult who watches this wonderful musical or is able to read your words.