Chelsea’s 100 Women Who Care Announces Nominees

The Chelsea chapter of 100 Women Who Care meets June 3 and hear presentations from three different non-profit organizations: Chelsea Music Boosters, Home of New Vision and Michigan Friends Center.

The gathering will start at 6pm with a social hour and charcuterie and drinks. Presentations by the local non-profits will begin at 7pm. A representative from each will share about their organization and how they would use donations to further their impact on the community. After presentations, the 100 Women Who Care will decide which of three will receive their $10,000 donation.

Anyone in the community is welcome to attend, as membership is not required. Those interested in joining 100 Women Who Care are able to do so at the meeting. For more information on the group, visit www.100wwcchelsea.org.

The meeting will be held at the Chelsea Depot, 125 Jackson Street, Chelsea.