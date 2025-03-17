Chelsea’s Annie Capps Honored with Prestigious Spirit of Folk Award

Chelsea musician recognized for her contributions to the folk music community

Annie Capps, a pillar of the Michigan folk music scene, has been honored with the 2025 Spirit of Folk Award from Folk Alliance International (FAI). The award, presented by Fiona Prine, recognizes Capps’ dedication to preserving and promoting folk traditions while fostering community within the industry.

“Our next Spirit of Folk Award goes to a very special member of our folk community, Annie Capps,” said Prine, the wife of the late folk legend John Prine. “I think it’s an understatement to say that Annie has been an invaluable and committed advocate for our big folk music family.”

Capps, a longtime performer at venues like The Ark and the founder of the On the Tracks singer-songwriter series in Chelsea, has worked tirelessly to support fellow artists, particularly women in folk music. She first joined the Folk Alliance Region Midwest (FARM) in 2006 and later served as its president, leading transformative growth that expanded the organization’s reach and influence.

Annie Capps receiving the 2025 Spirit of the Folk Award. Source: YouTube screenshot

“Under Annie’s tireless leadership, there was a transformative growth in the organization, including a significant increase in membership,” Prine noted during the award ceremony. Even during the challenges of COVID-19, Capps found innovative ways to keep the community connected, spearheading virtual initiatives that allowed artists and audiences to come together.

Beyond her leadership roles, Capps has made significant contributions as a musician. Her 2023 release, How Can I Say This, was a groundbreaking project featuring over 40 women musicians, producers, and engineers—an effort that reinforced her commitment to amplifying female voices in the industry.

In her heartfelt acceptance speech, Capps expressed gratitude for the community that has supported her. “I am so incredibly grateful for this community that has lifted me up and given me a sense of purpose all these years,” she said. “I think it’s safe to say that most of us want to feel like we belong, and my mom taught me that finding community takes openness and being of service.”

The Spirit of Folk Award is one of FAI’s most prestigious honors, celebrating individuals who have played a crucial role in the promotion and preservation of folk music. Capps’ contributions extend far beyond the stage, making her a deserving recipient of this national recognition.

For more on Annie Capps’ work in the folk music scene, visit https://www.onthetrackschelsea.com/