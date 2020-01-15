Advertisement





Shopping & Sweet Treats For Your Valentine!

| 2 min read | from D&B Strategic Marketing |

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and to help celebrate, Chelsea merchants will showcase the best gifts for your Valentine. While you shop, you will have the opportunity to indulge in an assortment of decadent treats during the 12th Annual Chocolate Extravaganza Saturday, February 8, 2020, starting at 10 a.m.

Participating merchants will be hosting a day of specials and events; here is a “taste” of what will be happening:

Special value pricing on furniture, rugs, and accessories at Merkel Furniture and Carpet One, enjoy Zingerman’s coffee and artisan treats while browsing.

Advertisement

Wines on Main will be featuring a yummy Peach Bellini Cocktail.

The Find will be offering complementary chocolate and 50% off sale items. There will also be a raffle to win a “chocolate quote” art piece.

The Garden Mill. Kid’s make-and-take Valentine bird feeder, plus garden-themed chocolate treats.

In-store sales at Vogel’s & Foster’s and refreshments.

Culture Creations featuring sterling silver earrings from Thailand – purchase 2 get 1 of equal value free and enjoy mini chocolate caramel cupcakes.

Samples of our most sought-after products at FarmSudz Underground, and enjoy yummy appetizers, desserts, and beverages.

Special pricing on “Holly Yashi” Jewelry at Bumble’s Dry Goods, participate in Skittles, Ping Pong, and Puff Billiards; and enjoy chocolate-dipped orange peels.

Chelsea Private Yoga is offering a 20% discount on New Client Packages and special pricing for new yoga and nutrition clients.

Chalk Couture Pop-up shop at Vintage Barn Boutique, enjoy their Hot Cocoa Bar.

Many restaurants will be featuring chocolate drinks and desserts in a variety of delectable ways. Chocolate Martinis at Smokehouse 52 BBQ and Cleary’s Pub, Cleary’s is also featuring a warm Chocolate Turtle Brownie. For more information take a look – www.shopchelseamich.com. website.

Jennifer Fairfield, owner of The Garden Mill, says that “The best remedies for Cabin Fever are nestled in Chelsea, Michigan. While you are here for Chocolate Extravaganza, sign up to win a ‘Basket of Sweet Treats’ at True North Jerky and Foods, and enjoy their Chocolate Cheese!” During Chocolate Extravaganza, be sure to stop by the Hospitality Tent and “Home Domes”, at Palmer Commons. This sure to combat “Cabin Fever Blues” experience is brought to you by Mykala Mortgage Planning at Dart Bank.

The Artisans Market at the Chelsea Depot will take a hiatus this year, returning in 2021 with unique wares and fine art! Remember, there is free parking throughout Chelsea.

Chocolate Extravaganza is brought to you by #shopcheleamich. a group of independent business owners who possess entrepreneurial spirits. This collaborative team includes a network of 35+ Chelsea merchants and restaurants who have participated in and promoted Wine, Women & Shopping, Chocolate Extravaganza, and Sidewalk Sales events over the years.