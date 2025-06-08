Chelsea’s Brian Tillman Wins D2 Individual Golf State Title

Chelsea’s Brian Tillman capped off a history making career in a big way by winning the Division 2 individual golf state title Saturday at Bedford Valley Golf Course in Battle Creek.

Tillman shots a two-day total of 139 to finish five-under par to claim the title by one stroke over Cooper Reitsma of Grand Rapids Christian.

The 139 was 19 strokes better than his individual performance as a junior where he shot 158 and finished 42nd. Tillman shot an amazing four under 68 Saturday, with four birdies and no bogeys in the round.

Tillman birdied his final hole of the tournament to move to four-under for the day and finish five under overall for to claim the title.

The Bulldogs finished eighth overall as a team at the finals.

Chelsea finished with a team score of 632 in the event won by Grand Rapids Christian with 584.

To go along with Tillman’s 139, Parker Westcott shot a two-day total of 157 to finish 37th and Richard Montoye was 72nd with 169.

Four other Bulldog golfers competed one round each with Brandon Reisner leading the group with a score of 82.

Brady McKale shot 85, Kevin Scott 87, and Shawn Potter 89.