February 20, 2025

Mike Williamson

Chelsea SportsSports

Chelsea’s Burk Headed to the D2 State Wrestling Finals

Bulldogs, Chelsea Athletics, Chelsea Wrestling

Chelsea’s Hunter Burk is headed to Ford Field for the D2 state wrestling finals after finishing second at the regional hosted by the Bulldogs.

Burk picked up 11-3 and 4-1 wins to reach the finals at 126 but came up short in the hard-fought 9-8 decision in the championship match. He improved to 50-5 on the season.

James Radu came up just short in a big for the finals. He split his first two matches and needed one more win but dropped a 10-2 decision to finish 30-21 on the season.

John Chapman had tough time at the regional dropping his first two matches of the day to finish 29-19 on the season.

