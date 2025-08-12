Chelsea’s Caroline “Cici” Hubbard Shines in Croswell’s Annie

Photo: D. Ward Ensign as Daddy Warbucks and Cici Hubbard as Annie singing I Don’t Need Anything But You. Photo by Lad Strayer

In Croswell’s third production of their season, Caroline “Cici” Hubbard led a strong cast in the smash Broadway hit Annie, with the script by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Martin Charnin. Cici, an eleven-year-old 6th-grade student at Beach Middle School in Chelsea, turned in a commanding opening night performance.

Annie, based on the comic strip Little Orphan Annie, presents the story of depression era New York City and the lives of little girls in an orphanage. Hubbard leads a strong cast of little girls, with Maddox Reitz, Charlotte Teall Beaver, Zariah Blackmon, Piper Dillon, Parker Hinshaw and Alayna Brazzil in featured roles. The orphanage is managed by Miss Hannigan, played effectively by Elizabeth Mitchell.

Hubbard opens the show singing “Maybe,” a heartbreaking song of a little girl wanting, hoping, that someday her parents will return to take her home. Maybe is a difficult song to sing. From the first few notes out of Cici’s mouth, the audience fell in love with her. Her voice was sweet, almost angelic. And she managed the wide range of musical notes with ease.

Orphan girls singing It’s A Hard Kock Life. Photo by Lad Strayer Cici Hubbard as Annie and Chris Stack as FDR and ensemble singing Tomorrow. Photo by Lad Strayer

Director Kirsten Hinshaw and choreographer Dom Glover staged a rousing version of “It’s A Hard Knock Life.” This is followed by Miss Hannigan’s retort, “Little Girls.” A song that expresses the character’s dislike of children.

As Annie was being developed for Broadway, a song needed to be added to cover for a big scene change, Little did the producers know that the song added for the scene change would become one of the most iconic songs in Broadway history. “Tomorrow” was added and quickly became the favorite among theatre goers.

Hubbard, on the stage with Sandy, the golden retriever (known off-stage as Blueberry), shined at the most anticipated moment of the show. In a voice that was clear and loud, every note rang true. Her performance of Tomorrow was perfect. The audience gave a thunderous ovation, in a show-stopping moment. For a young actress, that moment had to feel good.

After the performance, Hubbard was asked how she felt her opening night went. “I was nervous but not as much as I thought because we had a crowd at our final dress rehearsal,” Cici said. “Once I got onstage, then I knew that I would be OK.”

D. Ward Ensign was convincing in his performance as Daddy Warbucks as was Emma Skaggs as Grace. The two were believable in their roles and each had powerful voices. In the number NYC, Ensign sang with authority. Their stroll through NYC was fun to watch.

Caroline “Cici” Hubbard, with Sandy (Blueberry) singing Tomorrow. Photo by Lad Strayer

“Easy Street” was pure joy. Steven Kiss as Rooster and Cassidy Giddens as Lily St. Regis, along with Mitchell’s Hannigan, filled the stage with continuous motion and well-choreographed dancing. The supporting actors, including Lane Hackel as Drake, Kimberly Blackmon as Mrs. Greer, and Chris Stack as FDR, made the most of their time on stage. Healy’s FDR was funny, yet presidential. He made it easy to believe that the real FDR would greet Annie in the same way.

The orchestra, conducted by Raymond Novak, was superb. The moments where the orchestra needed to blast out their instruments, they did. Yet, they never drowned out the singers’ voices. And I love a good opening overture and Annie delivers. The overture introduces the music to the audience in grand style.

Cici Hubbard as Annie and Chris Stack as FDR and ensemble singing Tomorrow. Photo by Lad Strayer

Pam Krage’s costume design was consistent with the period and offered both sides of depression era New York. From the formal wear at Daddy Warbucks’ mansion to the downtrodden streets of NYC, people looked their parts. Set changes were smooth, lighting cues on time. And you could hear all the actors, all the time.

Croswell’s Annie is a finely tuned production in all aspects, from start to finish. Though it premiered on Broadway 48 years ago, it is just as timely and fun today as it was then. The entire Croswell cast is strong, but make no mistake, this show rests on the shoulders of an 11-year-old girl. Annie requires a strong singing voice, dancing, plus the ability to act amongst a stage full of adults. And by doing it well, Annie captures the hearts of all who watch it.

Cici Hubbard excelled at it all. She alone is worth the price of admission. Listening to everyone else is a bonus. What is not to love about Cici and this production?

Annie runs through Sunday, August 17th.

