February 08, 2025

Chelsea

Chelsea’s Chocolate Extravaganza Sweetens Downtown with Cocoa-Themed Fun

Photos by Krista Kangas

On Saturday, February 8, 2025, downtown Chelsea, Michigan, transformed into a chocolate lover’s paradise during its annual Chocolate Extravaganza. Despite the snowy conditions, with temperatures around 27°F and light snow, attendees enthusiastically participated in a variety of cocoa-themed activities.

The event featured chocolate demonstrations by local culinary experts, including sessions by Chelsea Catering at noon and 1 PM, and The Lakehouse Bakery at 3 PM, held at the Chelsea First United Methodist Church. The Cocoa Crawl began at 11 AM, with participants collecting mugs at the Chelsea Visitor Center before exploring various stops offering warm cocoa delights. A vendor market, open from noon to 5 PM at the church’s social hall, showcased seasonal treats and Valentine’s Day-themed items from local artisans. Additionally, attendees had the opportunity to win gift cards by scanning QR codes at participating locations.

The community’s enthusiasm and the array of chocolate-centric activities made the 2025 Chocolate Extravaganza a memorable event for all who braved the winter weather to indulge in Chelsea’s sweetest traditions.

